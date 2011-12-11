* Suncor says suspending operations with Syria's GPC
* Suncor says production on target despite withdrawal
* Suncor says working to withdraw expatriates
(Adds details on withdrawal, background on Syria)
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on
Sunday it was withdrawing from Syria as a result of sanctions
announced by the European Union on Dec. 2.
The Canadian energy company said it was not changing its
total production guidance for 2011 or 2012 because it was
ramping up Libyan production
Suncor said it has declared force majeure under its
contractual obligations and was suspending its operations with
the General Petroleum Corp (GPC) in Syria.
The European Union earlier this month stepped up its
sanctions against Syria's oil industry, blacklisting
state-owned companies that oversee trade and exploration. The
new measures targeted state-owned General Petroleum Corp and
Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol). For details click on
[ID:nL5E7N21KG].
The sanctions are part of international efforts to isolate
President Bashar al-Assad's government.
In a statement, Suncor said it was working to safely
withdraw its expatriates while retaining its Syrian employees.
"We've been monitoring developments in the region very
closely during the last several months, and we've always been
clear that we would comply with all relevant sanctions imposed
on the country," Suncor Chief Executive Rick George said in a
statement.
