GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
(Adds details)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), Canada's biggest oil and gas company, said on Monday it resumed normal operations at the 50,000 barrel-a-day Terra Nova field off Newfoundland following a four-week maintenance shutdown.
The company suspended production on October 15 as it began scheduled work on the vessel used to pump the field's oil.
Suncor operates the field while Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO), Statoil (STL.OL) and Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Mosbacher Operating Ltd own smaller stakes. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.