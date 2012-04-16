(Adds price for synthetic crude, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Monday it has finished nearly five weeks of
repairs to a major processing unit at its Alberta oil sands
plant and returned it to normal operations.
Suncor, Canada's largest energy company, took the upgrading
unit down on March 13 to fix a fractionator. It said it did not
expect to change its annual production forecast for the 350,000
barrel a day project.
It said in March it had expected to produce an average of
140,000 bpd during the work.
Prices for Canadian synthetic crude surged as much as $10 a
barrel to $11 under benchmark West Texas Intermediate when the
company announced the unplanned maintenance. On Monday, light
synthetic for May delivery was quoted at $1.50-$2 a barrel under
WTI.
Syncrude Canada also had one of its upgrading units, the
100,000 bpd Coker 8-1, down for extended maintenance and there
was no word yet on whether it had restarted.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)