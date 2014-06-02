By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 A worker was killed at
Suncor Energy Inc's oil sands site in northern Alberta
on Monday while performing maintenance on a piece of heavy
equipment, a company spokeswoman said.
Suncor spokeswoman Kelli Stevens said the man was an
employee of North American Construction Group, which had been
contracted to work on an area within Suncor's base plant
approximately 25 kilometers north of Fort McMurray.
In a statement, North American Construction Group said the
man was severely injured at around 10 a.m. local time. First aid
was administered at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead
upon arrival in hospital.
North American Construction Group's chief financial officer,
David Blackley, said he was unable to provide further details of
the incident.
The name of the man, who was an out-of-province employee who
traveled to the work site, has not yet been released.
It is the fourth fatality this year at Suncor's oil sands
site. Last month a female employee was killed by a bear in what
the company said was a highly unusual attack, while the two
other deaths were work-related.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)