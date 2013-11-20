Nov 20 Suncor Energy Inc :
* Announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook
* Released its 2014 corporate guidance today, which includes
$7.8 billion in
capital spending
* Says total oil production year over year is expected to
increase by
approximately 10 per cent
* Oil sands production is expected to increase by over 14 per
cent in 2014
* About $4.2 billion of 2014 capital spend expected to go
towards growth
projects, with $1.9 billion earmarked for advancing oil sands
projects
* Says expect to drive co's oil sands cash operating costs
below $35 per barrel
* 2014 guidance includes planned average production of 565,000
to 610,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day
