March 13 Suncor Energy Inc,
Canada's largest oil sands producer, said one of its two
upgraders at its oil sands facility, near Fort McMurray,
Alberta, will be taken offline for unplanned maintenance.
The company said the upgrader would be taken offline due to
a fractionator performance issue.
However, the maintenance work, which is expected to be
completed in about five weeks, will not impact its annual
production outlook, the company said in a statement.
Suncor expects to produce about 140,000 barrels per day
during the maintenance period.
