April 11 A spill of 225 barrels of a biodegradable fuel from a storage tank at Suncor Energy Inc's Burrard Products Terminal in Port Moody, British Columbia, was discovered last Saturday, the company said.

About two litres of the product R100, a soybean-based blending agent, may have reached the waters of the Burrard Inlet, Suncor, Canada's largest oil company, said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Steps, such as trenching around the tank and blocking storm water sewers, have been taken to prevent any further material from reaching the water and work is underway to recover as much of the product as possible," the company said.

"Any unplanned release is unacceptable to us and we are working to prevent this from happening again," it added.

Late last month, a spill at Suncor's oil sands project in northern Alberta released waste water into the Athabasca River.

Local media reports said that Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay has raised concerns about the delay in notifying the city and public about the leak.

"Everybody followed all the correct protocols and... they did everything they should do, but they didn't notify anybody," Clay was quoted in a report on the Tri-City News website.

Suncor said the incident was reported to the regulators and it was conducting an internal investigation.