* Natural peril claims A$253 mln more than provisioned for
* Largely due to damaging Christmas Day hailstorm
* Firm says general insurance operations improved, however
SYDNEY, May 15 Claims related to natural hazards
came in at A$253 million ($253 million) above the amount
Australia's Suncorp had provisioned for in the 10
months to April 30, the insurer and bank said on Tuesday,
largely driven up by a damaging hailstorm.
Suncorp said in a bank and general insurance update that a
hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas Day last year had the
biggest impact on its so-called natural peril claims, costing
the insurer A$250 million.
The firm added that its general insurance operations had
improved above expectations despite the setback, however, with a
return to unit growth in its motor and home portfolios.
In 2011, deadly floods and storms hit the eastern states of
Australia and a devastating earthquake in New Zealand's
Christchurch resulted in big insurance claims and rising
reinsurance costs for insurers.
Suncorp, which runs Australia's fifth largest bank, said
core bank lending increased by 3 percent over the third quarter
of 2012, despite subdued economic conditions.
Suncorp said its core bank experienced impairment losses of
A$13 million for the quarter and that non-performing loans
increased, but remained low as a proportion of its total
portfolio.
($1 = 1.0020 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Joseph Radford)