SYDNEY May 22 Australian insurer and bank
Suncorp is meeting investors to brief them on its plans
for covered bond issuances as it looks to join the country's top
four banks in raising comparatively lower cost funds.
Suncorp, Australia's fifth largest lender by assets, is
poised to become the first regional lender to issue these bonds,
which are typically backed by residential mortgages, since the
country allowed banks to issue such securities last year.
"We are currently doing a road show in Melbourne, Sydney
and Brisbane this week for a covered bond. We are seeking
investor feedback and based on that feedback we may be looking
to issue shortly after the conclusion of the road show," a
Suncorp spokesman told Thomson Reuters.
Suncorp has hired Deutsche Bank and Barclays to structure a
covered bond programme, a source close to the lender told IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets that remain on
the bank's balance sheet, and should help lower funding costs
for banks.
The big four banks have been active in the covered bond
market leaning on it as global economic worries raised the cost
of unsecured funding from term markets.
Australian banks are able to issue covered bonds worth up to
8 percent of their assets, which will see Suncorp able to raise
up to $5 billion.
Suncorp said that while no decision had been made on the
volume or tenure as yet, feedback has been encouraging so far.
Market participants had expressed concern that the emergence
of covered bonds in Australia's domestic market could further
extend the funding gap between the four majors -- Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group, National Bank of Australia
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac
Banking Corp -- and their second-tier rivals.
Covered bonds are backed with prime mortgages, meaning the
smaller non-majors may not have enough assets to create sizeable
and liquid bonds. They would have to pledge significant assets
to collateral pools to secure Triple A status, effectively
making the structure inaccessible to them, IFR reported.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)