SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian insurer and bank
Suncorp reported a 74 pct rise in first-half net
profit, beating forecasts after hiking premiums in the wake of
2011's unprecedented disaster claims.
Queensland-based Suncorp said first-half net profit was
A$389 million ($416.13 million) compared with A$223 million a
year ago and A$366 million according to the average forecast
from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The firm announced a dividend of 20 cents.
In the previous financial year, deadly floods and storms hit
the eastern states of Australia and a devastating earthquake in
New Zealand's Christchurch resulted in big insurance claims and
rising reinsurance costs.
Suncorp said earlier this year that the damage bill from a
hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas day was expected to cost as
much as A$250 million, more than its allowance for natural
hazards in the six month to December.
($1 = 0.9348 Australian dollars)
