* FY profit beats forecast on reserve releases, investment
income
* Hints at capital return once market stabilises
* Reinsurance cost seen at A$730 mln for current year
* Shares rise almost 7 pct
SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian insurer and bank
Suncorp reported a 42 percent fall in annual profit on
Wednesday, but still beat forecasts and hinted at a capital
return once markets stabilised, sending its shares nearly 7
percent higher.
But Suncorp, whose reinsurance cost estimates for 2011/12
came in below analysts' expectations, still gave a cautious
outlook, saying one of its key business was unlikely to see a
material premium increase this year due to tough competition.
Commercial lines, which includes workers compensation and
fleet insurance, represent almost a quarter of Suncorp's
portfolio. However, It said its New Zealand operations will see
significant price increases to offset higher reinsurance costs.
Its shares rose 6.5 percent, trimming losses for the year to
date to 11.3 percent and were on course for the sharpest daily
rise in nearly two years.
"The numbers were stronger than expected across insurance
and banking. But the bigger plus was a possibility of capital
return to shareholders soon," said Simon Burge, chief investment
officer at ATI Asset management.
Suncorp said it had A$1.245 billion ($1.3 billion) of
surplus capital and had considered returning it, but had
refrained from doing so to protect itself against short-term
market volatility.
"We originally anticipated a return of capital to
shareholders at this result, but given the recent upheavals on
global financial markets, the board has decided to retain the
full amount," thee company's chairman, John Story, said in a
statement.
Suncorp said reserve releases came in at A$310 million, well
above normal expectations due to improvements in management of
claims and reduced claims-handling costs.
Suncorp, which has been ravaged by natural disasters that
sent claims soaring to a gross cost of around A$4 billion, made
a net profit of A$453 million for the year to June, down from
A$780 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a result of
around A$420 million.
Last week, bigger rival QBE cut its full-year
insurance profit margin target, citing record catastrophe losses
in the first half for insurers worldwide.
Suncorp last month said it expected a 12 percent underlying
insurance margin for 2011/12, despite higher reinsurance costs
and greater allowances for natural hazard claims.
It saw reinsurance costs for the year 2011/12 at A$730
million well below the A$806 million for the year ended June
2011 and analyst expectations for well over A$800 million.
($1 = 0.954 Australian dollars)
