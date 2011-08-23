SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian insurer and bank Suncorp reported a 42 percent fall in full-year net profit, hurt by unprecedented weather events that sent claims soaring, and said it had refrained from returning surplus capital given market volatility.

But it said it would return capital when it decided it was prudent to do so.

Suncorp said net profit was A$453 million ($474.9 million)for the year to June 2011, compared with A$780 million reported a year-ago and A$420 million expected by analysts.

Suncorp last month said it expected a 12 percent underlying insurance margin for the financial year 2012, despite higher reinsurance costs and greater allowances for natural hazard claims.

It has in place a reinsurance programme that provides up to A$5.8 billion ($6.2 billion) of cover across home, motor and commercial property portfolios for major events such as earthquakes, cyclones, storms, flood and bushfires.

Last week, bigger rival QBE cut its full-year insurance profit margin target, citing record catastrophe losses in the first half for insurers worldwide and sending its shares down as much as 10 percent. ($1 = 0.954 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)