SYDNEY Aug 24 Australian insurer and bank
Suncorp reported a 42 percent fall in full-year net
profit, hurt by unprecedented weather events that sent claims
soaring, and said it had refrained from returning surplus
capital given market volatility.
But it said it would return capital when it decided it was
prudent to do so.
Suncorp said net profit was A$453 million ($474.9
million)for the year to June 2011, compared with A$780 million
reported a year-ago and A$420 million expected by analysts.
Suncorp last month said it expected a 12 percent underlying
insurance margin for the financial year 2012, despite higher
reinsurance costs and greater allowances for natural hazard
claims.
It has in place a reinsurance programme that provides up to
A$5.8 billion ($6.2 billion) of cover across home, motor and
commercial property portfolios for major events such as
earthquakes, cyclones, storms, flood and bushfires.
Last week, bigger rival QBE cut its full-year
insurance profit margin target, citing record catastrophe losses
in the first half for insurers worldwide and sending its shares
down as much as 10 percent.
($1 = 0.954 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)