* Sees natural hazard cost exceeding allowance
* Melbourne hailstorms could cost as much as A$250 mln
* Shares fall more than 3 pct
SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australian insurer and bank
Suncorp Group said on Friday its natural hazard costs
for the six months to December were expected to be well ahead of
its allowance after a damaging hailstorm in Melbourne, sending
its shares down over 3 percent.
Suncorp, which along with fellow Australian insurers is
emerging from record flood, storm and earthquake claims in 2011,
said a hailstorm in Melbourne on Christmas Day was expected to
cost between A$200 million ($204.92 million) and A$250 million.
The group, which reports half-year financial results on Feb
22, said in a statement natural hazard costs for six months to
December was expected at A$360 million to A$420 million,
compared with a A$240 million allowance for the period.
"The Melbourne hailstorm on 25th December 2011 caused
widespread damage across residential areas in the city's
northern suburbs." Suncorp said in a statement.
Suncorp shares fell as much as 3.6 percent and ended down
3.2 percent to record the sharpest fall in a month as investors
feared high natural hazard costs would cut profit expectations.
($1 = 0.9760 Australian dollars)
