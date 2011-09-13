SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australia's Bannerman Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it continued to engage in talks with private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining over an acquisition proposal.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said earlier on Tuesday it was investigating suspected insider trading in Bannerman and Sundance Resources by the head of Hanlong Mining.

Hanlong said in July it planned to make a highly conditional bid for Bannerman. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)