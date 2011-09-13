UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australia's Bannerman Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it continued to engage in talks with private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining over an acquisition proposal.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said earlier on Tuesday it was investigating suspected insider trading in Bannerman and Sundance Resources by the head of Hanlong Mining.
Hanlong said in July it planned to make a highly conditional bid for Bannerman. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.