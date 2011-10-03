* Hanlong raises offer from original A$0.50 per shares - sources

* Deal expected to be announced by Tuesday - sources

* Offer raised by 14 pct - report

* Offer values Sundance at more than $1.5 bln

* Hanlong executives targeted in insider-trading probe (Adds additional source comment, details)

By Michael Smith and Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Oct 3 China's Hanlong Mining has agreed to raise its offer price for Sundance Resources to secure an agreed takeover, valuing the Australian miner at more than $1.5 billion, sources said Monday.

A successful deal would give Hanlong control of a major iron ore mine in west Africa and help feed China's demand for metals. Hanlong already owns 18.6 percent of the company.

Hanlong has increased its offer from its initial A$0.50-per-share bid made on July 18, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The new bid would likely be announced by Tuesday, after Sundance agrees to it, they said.

The sources could not be identified because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

A Chinese media report said Hanlong had upped its offer, worth around $1.5 billion under its original approach, by 14 percent.

The deal comes despite an insider-trading probe involving several Hanlong executives which some investors had feared would jeopardise a successful takeover.

"They are in the advanced stage of negotiations ... that certainly has not slowed down the process," one of the sources said.

Australia's corporate watchdog last month launched an insider-trading probe into several executives at Hanlong, but both firms said the probe would not impact their talks.

Hanlong's initial approach was not backed by Sundance.

The Australian miner earlier Monday requested its shares be placed in a trading halt ahead of an announcement on Hanlong's proposal by Wednesday. Sundance shares last traded at 43 cents.

The sources did not reveal the new price, although another source familiar with the situation told Reuters in August that Sundance was holding out for 20 percent more than the initial offer.

China's Sichuan Daily newspaper reported that the offer price had been raised to A$0.57.

AFRICAN ASSETS

Sundance had been in talks with other parties on investments to fund the estimated $4.7 billion needed for the Mbalam mine, its only significant asset, which straddles the Republics of Congo and Cameroon.

The Mbalam project is still awaiting approval from the governments of Cameroon and Congo, one of the sources said Monday.

Hanlong, which has stakes in explorers in Australia and the United States, wants to become the world's fourth-largest iron ore supplier.

In November 2010, Export-Import Bank of China agreed to lend Hanlong, which also has interests in energy, real estate, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and technology, up to $1.5 billion to fund overseas expansion.

Earlier this year, it launched a separate bid for Bannerman Resources , which is looking for uranium in Namibia.

Sundance declined to comment beyond its statement seeking a trading halt.

Hanlong is being advised by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. UBS is advising Sundance.

Hanlong last month said it stood down three employees pending the outcome of the probe into insider trading in shares of Sundance.

Sundance shares fell 10 percent on Sept. 13, when the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced the probe. (Reporting by Michael Smith and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Vinu Pilakkott)