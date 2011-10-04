* Raises offer for rest of co by 14 pct, values Sundance at A$1.65 bln

* Hanlong to get control of iron ore mine project in west Africa

* Australia's Sundance says deal to provide project funding

* Sundance sees African mine yielding 35 mln tonnes a year initially

* Output could be on par with Anglo American

* Sundance shares up 5.8 pct vs broader market down 0.6 pct (Updates with shares, clarifies deal value)

By Jim Regan (Australia)

SYDNEY, Oct 4 Australia's Sundance Resources has recommended a sweetened A$1.34 billion ($1.29 billion) all-cash bid from Hanlong Mining for the rest of the company, giving the Chinese firm control of a major iron ore mine project in west Africa.

The offer from Hanlong, the biggest shareholder in Sundance with an 18.6 percent stake, values the company at A$1.65 billion, and is a 14 percent increase from the July 18 offer of A$0.50 per share.

Sundance said the offer will provide a "substantial" amount of funding needed to develop its Mbalam mine, along with a port and rail line to initially ship 35 million tonnes of iron ore a year directly to steel producers.

At that rate, production from Mbalam, straddling the Republics of Congo and Cameroon, would be on a par with the iron ore output of Anglo American .

But it would still be much smaller compared with Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , which mine hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore each year.

The takeover is conditional on regulatory approvals by the governments of Australia, the Republic of Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and China.

Sundance shares were up 5.8 percent at A$0.46 at 0515 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting a high of A$0.495. The broader market was down 0.6 percent.

The Mbalam project requires significant infrastructure work, including 500 to 600 kilometers (300-370 miles) of rail lines and could cost $4 billion to complete.

"Hanlong's offer means that the substantial financial support needed for this integrated port, rail and mine project will now be available," Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a statement.

Despite turmoil in recent years, west Africa has drawn attention from iron ore explorers such as Rio Tinto, Vale, and Xstrata .

China is already the world's biggest steel producer, accounting for nearly half of the total output, and imports more ore than any other country.

In 2010, it imported more than 618 million tonnes, just 1.4 percent below a record level in 2009. ($1 = 1.041 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jim Regan; additional reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Vinu Pilakkott)