UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian miner Sundance Resources on Monday said it has accepted a lower takeover offer worth A$1.37 billion ($1.42 billion) from China's Hanlong Group, a move that could potentially conclude a deal that has dragged on for a year.
The two firms agreed to a price of 45 cents a share compared with 57 cents earlier as iron ore prices near a three-year low.
Mining deals have cooled as demand from China falls, prompting global miners to cut jobs and put expansion plans on hold as they focus on arresting a slide in profits.
"The Board believes that the revised offer is worthy of putting to shareholders in light of several key considerations," Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a statement.
The deal, which still needs funding support from China Development Bank and final approvals from the Cameroon and Congo governments, is expected to be completed by mid-December, Sundance said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.