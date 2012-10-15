* Talks continue as iron ore prices recover

* China Development Bank key to year-old deal's fate

* Sundance shares last traded a quarter below offer (Adds source comment, background)

MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to conclude a sale of the company to China's Hanlong Group in a $1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance's chairman said on Monday.

Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, was due to have given Sundance a letter from China Development Bank confirming funding for the deal by Oct. 1, but holidays in China and a failure to reach an agreement on conditions for the financing have delayed the process.

"We are working on it positively and we expect a positive outcome," Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.

Sundance had hoped to wrap up talks with Hanlong by last Friday, but Jones and another person familiar with the talks said the two sides were still talking and had yet to reach any conclusion.

The source, who did not want to be named as the talks are confidential, declined to say what the sticking points are.

Hanlong targeted Sundance for its Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo, one of several iron ore projects that China eyed to supply its steel mills.

However China Development Bank has appeared reluctant to back the private company's deal, repeatedly delaying approval, even after Hanlong cut its offer price following a slide in iron ore prices.

Iron ore prices have since rebounded 32 percent from a three-year low of $87 a tonne hit in September.

Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of the talks. They last traded at A$0.34, a quarter below Hanlong's lowered offer of A$0.45, reflecting investors' doubts the deal will go ahead.

Hedge funds betting on the deal have been caught out, so much so that one fund, Senrigan Capital, an Asia-focused hedge fund backed by Blackstone Group, has put its investment in Sundance and four other hard-to-sell investments into a separate vehicle after suffering heavy losses.

