* Offer 30 pct below previously agreed deal

* Lower offer still nearly 20 pct above current share price

* Talks still on between Hanlong and Sundance-source (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 China's Hanlong Group has cut its offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak commodities outlook, a source with direct knowledge said.

Hanlong and Sundance, which have been working on the deal for a year, are still in talks over the revised offer, the source said. The source declined to reveal how the talks were progressing or to be named as discussions were confidential.

The lower offer comes as iron ore prices are languishing near their lowest level in more than two and a half years, thanks to cooling Chinese demand.

It also reflects China's weaker appetite for Australian mining assets. So far this year, Chinese bids have shrunk to $522 million, less than a tenth of a year ago, with bankers and lawyers saying Chinese companies are not eager participants in auctions any more.

The latest offer works out to 40 cents a share, down from 57 cents last year when the iron ore price outlook was far rosier. The offer is still a 19.4 percent premium to Sundance's last closing price on July 31. The shares have been suspended until Thursday.

A Sundance spokeswoman in an email declined comment.

Last week Sundance hinted the deal value may fall after revealing it was talking to Hanlong over the price. That came after the Chinese regulators approved the deal on condition of a "reasonable acquisition price".

Hanlong, which already owns 17 percent of Sundance, wants the company for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of the republics of Congo and Cameroon in western Africa. The region is seen as a major new source of iron ore that could cut China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.

Last week a Hanlong official told Reuters the Chinese firm was seeking to negotiate a lower price as Sundance's share price had fallen more than 40 percent from the agreed price that valued Sundance at A$1.74 billion.

The negotiations add to a tumultuous two years for Sundance.

In June 2010, its entire board of directors was killed in a plane crash near the Mbalam project. A new board and management were appointed before the Hanlong bid in July last year. ($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)