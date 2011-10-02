SYDNEY Oct 3 Chinese firm Hanlong Mining has
agreed to raise its offer price for Sundance Resources
to secure an agreed takeover bid for the Australian-based miner,
sources said Monday.
Hanlong had upped its offer from an initial 50 cents per
share bid made on July. 18, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters. They added that the new bid would be
revealed by Tuesday, after Sundance had agreed to it.
Hanlong's initial approach valued Sundance at around $1.5
billion but was not backed by the target company.
Sundance earlier Monday requested its shares be placed in a
trading halt ahead of an announcement on Hanlong's proposal by
Wednesday. Sundance shares last traded at 43 cents.
Sundance did not immediately return phone calls seeking
comment on the revised Hanlong bid.
Australia's corporate watchdog last month launched an
insider-trading probe into several executives at Hanlong but
both firms said the probe would not impact their talks.
.
(Reporting by Michael Smith and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing
by Mark Bendeich)