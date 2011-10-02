SYDNEY Oct 3 Chinese firm Hanlong Mining has agreed to raise its offer price for Sundance Resources to secure an agreed takeover bid for the Australian-based miner, sources said Monday.

Hanlong had upped its offer from an initial 50 cents per share bid made on July. 18, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. They added that the new bid would be revealed by Tuesday, after Sundance had agreed to it.

Hanlong's initial approach valued Sundance at around $1.5 billion but was not backed by the target company.

Sundance earlier Monday requested its shares be placed in a trading halt ahead of an announcement on Hanlong's proposal by Wednesday. Sundance shares last traded at 43 cents.

Sundance did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment on the revised Hanlong bid.

Australia's corporate watchdog last month launched an insider-trading probe into several executives at Hanlong but both firms said the probe would not impact their talks. . (Reporting by Michael Smith and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Mark Bendeich)