SYDNEY Aug 7 China's Hanlong Group has cut its
offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by
30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak
commodities outlook, a source with direct knowledge said.
Hanlong and Sundance, which have been working on the deal
for a year, are still in talks over the revised offer, the
source said. The source declined to be named as talks are
confidential.
The offer works out to 40 cents a share, a 19.4 percent
premium to Sundance's last closing price on July 31. The shares
have been suspended until Thursday.
A Sundance spokeswoman in an email declined comment.
($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard
Pullin)