UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp ends costly Americas venture with CSA sale to Ternium
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
MELBOURNE Oct 15 Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to conclude a sale of the company to China's Hanlong Group in a $1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance's chairman said on Monday.
Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, should have submitted a funding letter from China Development Bank by Oct 1, but holidays in China and failure to reach an agreement on conditions for the financing have delayed the process.
"We are working on it positively and we expect a positive outcome," Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.
Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of the talks. They last traded at A$0.34 a third below Hanlong's lowered offer of A$0.45. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
LONDON, Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 22 Crop-destroying caterpillars known as armyworms have ravaged 63,000 hectares of maize in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since December, causing local maize prices to triple, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Wednesday.