Oct 4 Australia's Sundance Resources has recommended a sweetened A$1.65 billion ($1.6 billion) all-cash bid from Chinese firm Hanlong Mining, Sundance said, giving the Chinese firm control of a major iron ore mine in west Africa.

Hanlong, the biggest shareholder in Sundance with 18.6 percent, raised its offer to 57 cents per share from 50 cents previously to secure an agreed deal and unanimous board recommendation, Sundance said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sundance on Monday had requested its shares be placed in a trading halt ahead of an announcement on Hanlong's proposal by Wednesday. Sundance shares last traded at 43 cents.

($1 = 1.029 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)