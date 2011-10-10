SYDNEY Oct 11 A bid by Chinese firm Hanlong
Mining to take over Australia's Sundance Resources will
be held up by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)
until an insider trading probe is completed, the Sydney Morning
Herald said on Tuesday.
FIRB has told Hanlong it would not rule on the bid, which
values Sundance at $1.65 billion, until the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission completes an investigation
into three Hanlong executives for alleged insider trading in
Sundance shares, the paper said without revealing its sources.
Hanlong, the Australian unit of Sichuan Hanlong Group, last
week appeared to capture Sundance, coveted for a major iron ore
mine project in west Africa, after a sweetened 57 cent per share
bid gained board recommendation.
ASIC launched the insider trading probe in September and a
local court restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing
director and others in connection with allegations of insider
trading.
Hanlong stood down the executives under investigation and
agreed to cooperate with the securities watchdog.
Hanlong wants Sundance for its Mbalam iron ore project,
straddling the Republics of Congo and Cameroon, as the mine aims
to initially ship 35 million tonnes a year, making it one of the
largest iron ore mines in Africa.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Sonali Paul)