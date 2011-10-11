* Australia's Sundance says Hanlong working with regulator
* Says alleged insider trading probe not focused on Hanlong
as a company
* Sees adhering to earlier timetable for takeover
* Sundance shares dive as much as 7 pct but recover to end
down 1.2 pct
(Adds analyst quotes, updates shares to close)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 11 Australia's Sundance Resources
sought to douse speculation that an insider-trading
scandal could derail a $1.34 billion Chinese takeover of the
iron ore explorer, saying on Tuesday the deal was on track
A newspaper had reported that Hanlong Mining's agreed bid
for Sundance would be held up due to an investigation into
allegations of insider trading against three Hanlong executives.
The three executives have since been suspended, but the
Sydney Morning Herald said on Tuesday that Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board would withhold its decision on the deal
until the market watchdog's investigation was complete.
"Hanlong has informed Sundance that it is continuing to work
productively with FIRB on its application and expects to receive
FIRB's decision well within the indicative timetable for the
proposed scheme of arrangement," Sundance said in a statement.
It added that the takeover remained on schedule and that
Hanlong had given no indication that the investigation had upset
the regulatory approvals process.
The newspaper report had initially sent Sundance shares down
by as much as 7 percent but the stock rebounded to end 1.2
percent down at A$0.43, still well below the A$0.57 offered by
Hanlong.
APPETITE FOR AFRICA
The alleged insider trading relates to shares in Sundance
and those of another of Hanlong's takeover targets, Australian
uranium explorer Bannerman Resources . The allegations
are being investigated by the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC).
Hanlong, already Sundance's largest shareholder, wants
Sundance for its Mbalam iron ore project, straddling the
Republics of Congo and Cameroon. The mine aims to initially ship
35 million tonnes a year, making it one of the largest iron ore
mines in Africa.
CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said he doesn't expect
Australian regulators to knock back the deal, particularly given
Sundance's assets are located solely outside of Australia.
In any case, he said, there were other Chinese companies
looking to enter the African iron ore sector.
Sundance had been in talks with at least five companies to
sell a strategic stake in the Mbalam project before Hanlong
unveiled its takeover offer for the company.
"There are certainly plenty of other players in West Africa,
and that would imply it is an area where the appetite to get
involved in the region is on the table for a number of
companies," Bairstow said.
Sundance Chairman George Jones has said publicly on several
occasions Sundance cannot afford to develop the project $4
billion-plus project on its own.
In West Africa, only Mauritania exports iron ore so far, but
if major projects elsewhere in the region are exploited,
countries on Africa's western coast could eventually account for
a much higher percentage of the world's supply of ore.
Hanlong has informed Sundance that a probe launched by ASIC
was focusing on individuals employed by Hanlong and not the
company itself, according to Sundance.
Hanlong, the Australian unit of Sichuan Hanlong Group, last
week appeared to capture Sundance after a sweetened 57 cent per
share bid gained board recommendation.
ASIC launched the insider trading probe in September and a
local court restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing
director and others in connection with the allegations of
insider trading.
Hanlong has agreed to cooperate with the securities
watchdog.
($1 = 1.002 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)