* Australia's Sundance says Hanlong working with regulator

* Says alleged insider trading probe not focused on Hanlong as a company

* Sees adhering to earlier timetable for takeover

* Sundance shares dive as much as 7 pct but recover to end down 1.2 pct (Adds analyst quotes, updates shares to close)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Oct 11 Australia's Sundance Resources sought to douse speculation that an insider-trading scandal could derail a $1.34 billion Chinese takeover of the iron ore explorer, saying on Tuesday the deal was on track

A newspaper had reported that Hanlong Mining's agreed bid for Sundance would be held up due to an investigation into allegations of insider trading against three Hanlong executives.

The three executives have since been suspended, but the Sydney Morning Herald said on Tuesday that Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board would withhold its decision on the deal until the market watchdog's investigation was complete.

"Hanlong has informed Sundance that it is continuing to work productively with FIRB on its application and expects to receive FIRB's decision well within the indicative timetable for the proposed scheme of arrangement," Sundance said in a statement.

It added that the takeover remained on schedule and that Hanlong had given no indication that the investigation had upset the regulatory approvals process.

The newspaper report had initially sent Sundance shares down by as much as 7 percent but the stock rebounded to end 1.2 percent down at A$0.43, still well below the A$0.57 offered by Hanlong.

APPETITE FOR AFRICA

The alleged insider trading relates to shares in Sundance and those of another of Hanlong's takeover targets, Australian uranium explorer Bannerman Resources . The allegations are being investigated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Hanlong, already Sundance's largest shareholder, wants Sundance for its Mbalam iron ore project, straddling the Republics of Congo and Cameroon. The mine aims to initially ship 35 million tonnes a year, making it one of the largest iron ore mines in Africa.

CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said he doesn't expect Australian regulators to knock back the deal, particularly given Sundance's assets are located solely outside of Australia.

In any case, he said, there were other Chinese companies looking to enter the African iron ore sector.

Sundance had been in talks with at least five companies to sell a strategic stake in the Mbalam project before Hanlong unveiled its takeover offer for the company.

"There are certainly plenty of other players in West Africa, and that would imply it is an area where the appetite to get involved in the region is on the table for a number of companies," Bairstow said.

Sundance Chairman George Jones has said publicly on several occasions Sundance cannot afford to develop the project $4 billion-plus project on its own.

In West Africa, only Mauritania exports iron ore so far, but if major projects elsewhere in the region are exploited, countries on Africa's western coast could eventually account for a much higher percentage of the world's supply of ore.

Hanlong has informed Sundance that a probe launched by ASIC was focusing on individuals employed by Hanlong and not the company itself, according to Sundance.

Hanlong, the Australian unit of Sichuan Hanlong Group, last week appeared to capture Sundance after a sweetened 57 cent per share bid gained board recommendation.

ASIC launched the insider trading probe in September and a local court restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing director and others in connection with the allegations of insider trading.

Hanlong has agreed to cooperate with the securities watchdog. ($1 = 1.002 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)