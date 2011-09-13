UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
SYDNEY, Sept 13 Shares in Australian miner Sundance Resources have been halted pending its response to a statement by Australia's corporate watchdog, the company said on Tuesday
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said earlier it was investigating suspected insider trading in Sundance by the head of private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining, which owns a stake in the Australian miner.
Sundance shares earlier fell more than 15 percent.
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.