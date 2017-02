Oct 3 Australia's Sundance Resources plans to make an announcement regarding Chinese firm Hanlong Mining's approach to buy the company, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sundance requested its shares be placed in a trading halt on Monday ahead of an announcement by Wednesday.

Australia's corporate watchdog last month launched an insider-trading probe into several executives at Hanlong but both firms said the probe would not impact their talks. .

(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)