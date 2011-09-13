SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australian miner Sundance Resources remains in advanced talks with Hanlong Mining over the development of an iron ore project in Africa despite an insider trading probe into one of the private Chinese firm's executives, the firm said.

"Sundance continues to progress its advanced negotiations with Hanlong Mining, as well as with a number of other interested parties, in regards to the development of the Mbalam Iron Ore Project in the Republics of Cameroon and Congo," Sundance said in a statement on Monday

Sundance shares earlier fell more than 15 percent after The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said earlier it was investigating suspected insider trading in Sundance by a Hanlong executive. (Reporting by Michael Smith)