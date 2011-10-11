SYDNEY Oct 11 China's Hanlong Mining has given no indication that its takeover bid for Australia's Sundance Resources may be derailed by an investigation into insider trading by three Hanlong executives, the target company said on Tuesday.

Sundance was commenting on a Sydney Morning Herald report that Hanlong's bid would be held up by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board until the investigation was completed.

"Hanlong has informed Sundance that it is continuing to work productively with FIRB on its application and expects to receive FIRB's decision well within the indicative timetable for the proposed scheme of arrangement," Sundance said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)