SYDNEY Oct 11 China's Hanlong Mining has given
no indication that its takeover bid for Australia's Sundance
Resources may be derailed by an investigation into
insider trading by three Hanlong executives, the target company
said on Tuesday.
Sundance was commenting on a Sydney Morning Herald report
that Hanlong's bid would be held up by Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board until the investigation was completed.
"Hanlong has informed Sundance that it is continuing to work
productively with FIRB on its application and expects to receive
FIRB's decision well within the indicative timetable for the
proposed scheme of arrangement," Sundance said in a statement.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)