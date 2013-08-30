PERTH Aug 30 Australia's Sundance Resources
expects to bring its $4.7 billion iron ore project in
West Africa online by early 2018, despite the collapse of a
takeover by China's Hanlong Group in April that many expected to
doom the project.
Giulio Casello, chief executive of Sundance, told Reuters in
an interview that the company is also aiming to finalise an
equity partner for the project and have offtake secured by the
end of the year. By early next year, Sundance expects to have
selected a contractor for the development.
Investors saw little hope for the future of the project when
the Hanlong deal fell through, but Sundance has said it was
talking to potential partners and was to have concluded
discussions with them by June.
It remains upbeat about the prospects of the 35 million
tonne a year Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project on the border of
Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.
"Late 2017, early 2018 is the time we would expect to see
product out of this project," Casello said late on Thursday.
Before the Hanlong deal fell through, Sundance had been
aiming for first shipments from Mbalam by late 2015.
Although the collapse of the Hanlong deal was a setback,
Casello said the Chinese company's backing did help Sundance
expedite permits and environmental approvals.
Sundance's share price, though, has yet to recover from the
blow dealt by the Hanlong deal's collapse. Shares were around 8
Australian cents on Friday compared with more than 30 cents at
the beginning of the year.
Casello forecast a period of iron ore oversupply in the
short- to medium-term as Chinese growth slows, but saw the
market turning around by the end of the decade.
"There will potentially be an oversupply. We might see the
iron ore price drop down to $100 a tonne or even $80 a tonne
over the next few years," he said.
"There will be shakeouts which will result, in 2018, the
need for iron ore."
With major producers such as Rio Tinto, Vale
and BHP Billiton under pressure to slash
costs as commodity prices decline and return money to their
shareholders, companies that are proceeding with developments
face less competition for resources, the CEO said.
