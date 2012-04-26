(Adds Hanlong deal deadline)

MELBOURNE, April 27 Sundance Resources Ltd moved a step closer toward starting construction on its Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa and selling the business to China's Hanlong Mining, after signing off on key terms with the Cameroon government.

Sundance said it expected to secure full approval from the government of Cameroon in May, needed before Hanlong can win approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission for its A$1.34 billion ($1.39 billion) bid for Sundance.

Sundance said on Friday that all sides had agreed the government will have a 10 per cent equity stake and the project would pay a 2.5 percent royalty.