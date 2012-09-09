LONDON, Sept 9 British newspapers carried the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
BLAIR'S $1 MLN FOR THREE HOURS' WORK
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is to be paid nearly $1
million for helping broker a deal for trader Glencore
to improve its bid for miner Xstrata at a three-hour
meeting at Claridge's hotel in Mayfair.
XSTRATA SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN TO REMOVE DIRECTORS
Shareholders have warned directors at miner Xstrata they risk
being removed if they block the 56 billion pound ($89.8 billion)
merger with trader Glencore.
UK TO SLASH 'HALF OF RED TAPE'
The UK's new business minister, Michael Fallon, will this week
reveal plans to slash almost half the red tape that burdens
small businesses as part of a stimulus package to try to
kick-start the economy.
STANSTED AUCTION TAKES OFF
BAA, owner of London's Stansted airport, has selected
Deutsche Bank as lead adviser to handle the billion-pound sale
of the Essex hub next month.
EXPAT SCHOOLS FIRM RECEIVES BID APPROACH
World Class Learning, which runs a chain of international
schools in the United States, the Middle East and Europe, has
asked corporate finance firm Lincoln International to review its
strategic options after receiving an unsolicited takeover
approach, which could see it sold for more than 200 million
pounds.
Sunday Telegraph
EAST COAST MAIN LINE TO BE RE-PRIVATISED
The process for returning the East Coast rail line, which was
renationalised in 2009, to private hands will begin next month,
as seven major contracts - one-third of the UK's rail franchises
- come to the market at the same time.
XSTRATA CEO IN LINE FOR 38 MLN STG GLENCORE PAYOUT
Mick Davis, the chief executive of miner Xstrata, is likely to
receive a payoff of at least 8 million pounds and could cash in
company shares worth up to 30 million pounds if Glencore is
successful in its takeover bid launched on Friday.
GOVERNMENT TO BACK KEY INDUSTRIES
The UK government will pledge millions of pounds of support for
key industries including aerospace, car manufacturing and life
sciences in an attempt to answer demands for a clear growth
strategy.
BIG SOCIETY FUND IN 40 MLN STG DEAL BOOST
Big Society Capital, the government's social enterprise
investment fund, will announce this week that it has invested
nearly 40 million pounds in new businesses in its first six
months.
EDF CONSIDERS NUCLEAR EXTENSION
EDF Energy is considering keeping two UK nuclear power
stations that are scheduled to close in 2016, Hunterston B and
Hinkley Point B, open for another decade.