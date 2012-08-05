LONDON Aug 5 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
BRAZILIAN BANK EYES BID FOR RBS' U.S. UNIT
Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco is mulling a bid for
Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled Royal
Bank of Scotland. Itau, keen to break into the United
States, has yet to make an approach, and is also eyeing
Santander's Sovereign Bancorp and Societe Generale's
Bank West.
INVESCO MULLS BUYOUT OF JJB SPORTS DEBT
Fund manager Invesco, the biggest shareholder in British sports
retailer JJB Sports, is considering buying out the
group's debt from Lloyd's Banking Group as part of a
restructuring plan.
BARCLAYS MULLS WITHHOLDING EXECUTIVE BONUSES UNTIL RETIREMENT
British lender Barclays is examining proposals to award
management bonuses in shares and defer all payments until the
recipient retires or leaves the bank.
The Sunday Telegraph
EU SCRUTINISES UNIVERSAL DISPOSAL PLANS
European regulators have questioned rivals of Vivendi's
Universal Music Group about whether they are satisfied with
disposals it is planning in order to win approval for its
takeover of EMI.
XSTRATA SHAREHOLDER TO HOLD OUT FOR HIGHER GLENCORE OFFER
Qatar Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder in Xstrata
, will hold out for a higher offer from suitor and fellow
investor Glencore despite an anticipated drop in
half-year profits at the mining group.
The Mail on Sunday
BT MAY JOIN RIVALS IN BSKYB BLOCKBUSTER FIGHT
British telecoms firm BT may team up with rivals to
challenge regulators' decision last week that a deal struck by
broadcaster BSkyB giving it the right to screen Hollywood
blockbusters first does not give it an unfair advantage.
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
