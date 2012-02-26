(Refiles to fix text wrap)
Sunday Times
PRUDENTIAL MAY MOVE TO HONG KONG
Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, is considering
moving its headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape tough
new capital rules for European insurers.
BP EX-BOSS PLANS NEW NORTH SEA EMPIRE
Former BP Chief Executive John Browne, now European head
of U.S. investment firm Riverstone, is in advanced talks about
buying a stake in Fairfield Energy as a first step towards
building a new North Sea oil producer through acquisitions.
NIGERIAN OIL FIRM EYES FLOAT
Nigeria-focused Eland Oil & Gas is close to launching a stock
market float that will value it at up to 175 million pounds
($277.5 million).
BANKS DITCH CREDIT CARD INSURER
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Santander
have refused to renew troubled credit card insurer
CPP's borrowing facilities when they expire in March
2013.
Sunday Telegraph
HSBC CEO IN LINE FOR 3 MLN STG BONUS
HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver is likely to get
an annual bonus of about 3 million pounds, below the maximum
3.75 million pounds stipulated in his contract, and will ask for
it to be paid in deferred shares.
RSA EX-BOSS COULD CHAIR DIRECT LINE
Any Haste, the former head of British insurer RSA, is
being considered as a possible chairman for Direct Line, the
insurance business being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland
to appease European state aid regulators.
Mail on Sunday
UNITED UTILITIES
United Utilities has drawn up a blueprint for a 2.6
billion pound pipeline carrying water from the north of England
to the drought-prone south alongside Britain's proposed HS2
high-speed railway line.
