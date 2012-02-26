(Refiles to fix text wrap)

LONDON Feb 26 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Times

PRUDENTIAL MAY MOVE TO HONG KONG Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, is considering moving its headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape tough new capital rules for European insurers.

BP EX-BOSS PLANS NEW NORTH SEA EMPIRE Former BP Chief Executive John Browne, now European head of U.S. investment firm Riverstone, is in advanced talks about buying a stake in Fairfield Energy as a first step towards building a new North Sea oil producer through acquisitions.

NIGERIAN OIL FIRM EYES FLOAT Nigeria-focused Eland Oil & Gas is close to launching a stock market float that will value it at up to 175 million pounds ($277.5 million).

BANKS DITCH CREDIT CARD INSURER Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Santander have refused to renew troubled credit card insurer CPP's borrowing facilities when they expire in March 2013.

Sunday Telegraph HSBC CEO IN LINE FOR 3 MLN STG BONUS HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver is likely to get an annual bonus of about 3 million pounds, below the maximum 3.75 million pounds stipulated in his contract, and will ask for it to be paid in deferred shares.

RSA EX-BOSS COULD CHAIR DIRECT LINE Any Haste, the former head of British insurer RSA, is being considered as a possible chairman for Direct Line, the insurance business being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to appease European state aid regulators.

Mail on Sunday

UNITED UTILITIES United Utilities has drawn up a blueprint for a 2.6 billion pound pipeline carrying water from the north of England to the drought-prone south alongside Britain's proposed HS2 high-speed railway line. ($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)