UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit down 80-90 percent y/y versus net profit of 368.2 million yuan ($59.20 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AvtYPb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.