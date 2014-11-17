BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 17 SunEdison Inc and unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would buy wind power developer and operator First Wind for $2.4 billion.
The companies said the deal comprises $1.9 billion in upfront payment and $510 million earn-out.
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2015.
TerraForm was created by SunEdison to own and operate its solar power plants.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.