Nov 17 SunEdison Inc and unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would buy wind power developer and operator First Wind for $2.4 billion.

The companies said the deal comprises $1.9 billion in upfront payment and $510 million earn-out.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2015.

TerraForm was created by SunEdison to own and operate its solar power plants.

