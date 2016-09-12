UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Houston-based NRG Energy Inc has won the auction for bankrupt renewable power plant developer SunEdison Inc 's wind and solar projects in Texas and other states with a $144 million bid, according to a court filing.
The sale is one of several that SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, is holding since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after an unsuccessful debt-backed acquisition drive.
Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan will hold a hearing to approve the NRG bid on Thursday, a court filing by SunEdison showed last week.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.