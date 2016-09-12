CHICAGO, Sept 12 Houston-based NRG Energy Inc has won the auction for bankrupt renewable power plant developer SunEdison Inc 's wind and solar projects in Texas and other states with a $144 million bid, according to a court filing.

The sale is one of several that SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, is holding since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after an unsuccessful debt-backed acquisition drive.

Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan will hold a hearing to approve the NRG bid on Thursday, a court filing by SunEdison showed last week.

