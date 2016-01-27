China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects headline and first bullet of the Jan. 25 item to say Greenlight Capital's stake in SunEdison is 6.8 percent, not 4 percent)
Jan 27 SunEdison Inc : * Greenlight Capital, Inc. reports 6.8 pct stake in SunEdison Inc, as of January 15, 2016 - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital- from January 15-25, greenlight engaged in discussions with representatives of SunEdison's board on the composition of the board * Greenlight Capital- proposed that the company appoint a person designated by Greenlight to the board as an independent director * Greenlight Capital- to date, no understanding has been reached between Greenlight and the company with respect to these issues * Greenlight Capital- may seek additional calls and meetings with members of the board and/or senior management of SunEdison * Greenlight - Greenlight also had discussions with SunEdison on performance of Co's senior management team,issuances of equity,equity-linked securities * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to changes in strategic direction of SunEdison, changes to board, senior management * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to sale of assets or other extraordinary corporate deals,including sale of SunEdison
Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020