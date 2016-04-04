IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MUMBAI, April 4 India's Adani Group is considering buying the local assets of solar developer SunEdison Inc, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Adani, which has already held talks with bankers on the issue, did not respond to requests seeking comment.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das)
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.