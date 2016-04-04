MUMBAI, April 4 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
is looking to sell all of its India assets or find
partners for them, the Mint newspaper said on Monday, after
reports that it was planning to file for bankruptcy protection
in the coming weeks.
Last year heavily indebted SunEdison won a bid to sell solar
power in India at what was then a record low tariff.
"We are working with various potential equity partners for
our projects because of the overall liquidity crunch,"
Pashupathy Gopalan, president Asia Pacific at SunEdison, told
Mint. (bit.ly/1W4lwRS)
Gopalan's office did not immediately respond to questions
submitted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)