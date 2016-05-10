UPDATE 2-Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-to-high $50s a barrel in 1H 2017 -NAB
May 10 Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc said it would participate in SunEdison Inc's bankruptcy case to maximize its recovery from claims against SunEdison, which terminated its agreement to buy Vivint in March.
Vivint Solar has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against SunEdison alleging that the solar company willfully breached its obligations under their merger agreement and is seeking damages.
SunEdison's bankruptcy filing on April 21 has created a temporary stay on the prosecution of Vivint's lawsuit, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/24I7wzT) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, Feb 3 China will launch the trading of green certificates for solar and wind power on July 1 in a bid to help reduce government subsidies to the renewables sector, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.