(Adds background; updates shares)
March 11 Troubled U.S. solar company SunEdison
Inc named a successor to Chief Financial Officer Brian
Wuebbels, who will take over as chief executive of its two
units.
Ilan Daskal, who will join by April 4, will become the
company's CFO when Wuebbels moves to TerraForm Power Inc
and TerraForm Global Inc - SunEdison's
dividend-paying units, or "yieldcos".
Shares of SunEdison, a maker of solar power plants and wind
energy plants, fell nearly 3 percent in opening trading on
Friday. The stock had fallen more than 90 percent in the 12
months to Thursday's close.
Daskal, currently the interim CFO of engineering services
and software company Aricent, will also be the executive vice
president of SunEdison.
Heavily indebted SunEdison has delayed filing its annual
report as it investigates concerns raised by former executives
over the accuracy of its financial position.
The company has also been facing issues at TerraForm Power.
Four of the unit's board members as well as the chief executives
of both TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global resigned in
November.
In January, TerraForm Power came under fire from David
Tepper-led hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP, which objected to
the unit buying some assets of solar panel installer Vivint
Solar Inc as a part of SunEdison's acquisition of
Vivint. Appaloosa had then said the asset purchase would alter
TerraForm Power's business model and force it to take on debt.
Vivint has since terminated the deal with SunEdison.
SunEdison's shares were trading at $1.76, while TerraForm
Power shares were up about 1 percent at $10.11.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)