April 15 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc said on Friday it was in talks for potential debtor-in-possession financing with some of its first and second-lien lenders.

The struggling solar company said it had entered into confidentiality agreements with lenders on March 17. (bit.ly/1SGdzfX) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)