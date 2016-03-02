March 2 SunEdison Inc said on Wednesday
it suspended payment of quarterly dividends on its preferred
stock, two days after the embattled solar company delayed filing
its annual report amid an internal investigation into its
financial position.
The company's shares were down 11.7 percent at $1.58 after
the bell. They had closed up 19.3 percent in regular trading.
SunEdison said it suspended payment of quarterly dividends
on its 6.75 percent series A perpetual convertible preferred
stock.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup and UBS have balked at
providing loans they had committed to fund TerraForm Power Inc's
, SunEdison's yield company, takeover of some of Vivint
Solar Inc's assets. (on.wsj.com/218xkl1)
The banks have told SunEdison its failure to provide them
with up-to-date financial statements means it hasn't fulfilled a
condition of the loan agreement, the Journal reported, citing
sources.
SunEdison said on Monday the internal investigation is based
on allegations by former executives concerning the company's
anticipated financial position disclosed to the board.
