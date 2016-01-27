Jan 27 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
, which has been under pressure from David Einhorn's
hedge fund Greenlight Capital to sell some of its assets or even
the entire company, added a former partner from the hedge fund
to its board.
Claire Gogel will join SunEdison's board as an independent
director, effective immediately, the company said on Wednesday.
Under a deal with Greenlight, SunEdison also agreed to amend
its bylaws such that it will not be allowed to issue equity for
a period of two years without the approval of nearly all of its
board members.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)