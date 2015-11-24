MUMBAI Nov 24 SunEdison Inc plans to
sell solar power capacity worth about 400 megawatts in India for
roughly $350 million, as the U.S.-based solar company looks to
shed assets to boost balance sheet, said two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter.
SunEdison operates around 450 MW worth of solar plants in
India, has another 800 MW under development, and recently won a
tender for a 500 MW plant in Andhra Pradesh state.
Like rival foreign solar firms, SunEdison has been looking
to ramp up its presence in Asia's third-largest economy since
New Delhi last year announced a huge rise in its clean energy
targets.
India is targeting 100 gigawatts of solar power by 2022, a
roughly 33-fold rise from today's level.
SunEdison's plans to sell a part of its capacity is aimed at
giving "funding support" to the parent and show its shareholders
that it has been able to create some value in India, one of the
sources told Reuters.
The assets could see interest from a few of its local
rivals, but it is unlikely to see fierce bidding as New Delhi is
expected to launch more solar projects in the near future,
creating new opportunities for companies, the sources said.
Both the sources, who are directly involved in the process,
declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the
media. SunEdison declined to comment on plans to downsize its
India operations.
The Economic Times newspaper on Tuesday reported, citing
sources, that SunEdison is looking to draw the interest of
several local and global renewable energy companies and green
energy-focussed private equity funds.
The India divestment plan comes as the SunEdison, which grew
too quickly through acquisitions it couldn't afford, this month
posted a bigger-than-expected loss and said it would stop
selling projects to its two "yieldcos" - dividend-paying units
that hold solar, wind or other power assets for the parent.
Earlier this month SunEdison won a bid to sell solar power
in India at a record low tariff, for a 500 MW project in
southern Andhra Pradesh state.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)