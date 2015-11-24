(Adds details on asset sale, loan repayment, executive
comments)
By Tommy Wilkes and Sumeet Chatterjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 24 U.S. solar company
SunEdison Inc said it would sell projects in India with
generating capacity of 425 megawatts (MW) to its "yieldco"
TerraForm Global Inc for $231 million.
Heavily indebted SunEdison said earlier this month that it
would stop selling projects to its two yieldcos -
dividend-paying units that hold generating assets of a parent
solar or wind power company - until market conditions improved.
"We'll go through evaluation of good opportunities and
wherever it makes sense we'll continue to transact with the cash
available in our yieldcos already," Pashupathy Gopalan,
SunEdison Asia Pacific's president, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shares of the company, which also said a unit had repaid
almost all money related to a margin loan with Deutsche Bank,
rose as much as 16.3 percent.
"We believe a significant portion of the recent volatility
around the company and its subsidiaries has been attributed to
the margin loan," SunEdison Chief Executive Ahmad Chatila said
in a statement.
Up to Monday's close, SunEdison's shares had lost nearly 69
percent of their value since Oct. 7 when the company said it
would stop sales of renewable energy assets to its "yieldcos"
and sell more projects to third parties. Sales to third-parties
generally mean higher prices for the assets.
SunEdison, which grew quickly through acquisitions, has been
plagued by liquidity concerns, and the company reported a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss earlier this month.
TerraForm Global, whose shares fell as much as 7.5 percent
to $5.02 on Tuesday, has canceled plans to buy other assets to
buy SunEdison's projects, SunEdision said.
SunEdison operates Indian solar plants with capacity of
about 450 MW. It has another 800 MW of capacity under
development and recently won a tender for a 500 MW plant in the
state of Andhra Pradesh.
"We continue to expand in India ... It will become a country
of even more importance for us," Gopalan told reporters earlier
on Tuesday.
India is targeting 100 gigawatts of solar power by 2022, or
about 33 times today's level, to help to address chronic power
shortages.
Gopalan said SunEdison continued to look at selling projects
in various countries to raise capital.
"To grow you need capital. Our balance sheet does not have
the necessary capital," he said.
SunEdison has terminated a deal to buy Continuum Wind
Energy, which has most of its assets in India, he said.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, Sumeet Chatterjee and Shubhankar
Chakravorty; Editing by David Goodman and Ted Kerr)