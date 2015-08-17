(Adds details, shares)
Aug 17 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
said it would form a $1 billion warehouse investment vehicle
along with funds managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to
fund construction and buy operating assets.
West Street Infrastructure Partners III and its affiliates,
managed by Goldman Sachs, will provide $300 million equity for
the investment vehicle, WSIP Warehouse, SunEdison said.
A syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley, Bank
of America Corp and Deutsche Bank AG will
provide commitments of $700 million debt. Of this, $500 million
will be a five-year term loan and $200 million a four-year
revolving credit facility.
SunEdison will have the option to expand the facility by up
to $1 billion.
"The WSIP Warehouse expands our capacity beyond our existing
$1.5 billion First Reserve Warehouse and the $500 million dollar
TerraForm Private Warehouse," SunEdison Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wuebbels said on Monday.
TerraForm Power Inc, a unit of SunEdison, will have
an exclusive call right over the warehoused assets, the company
said.
SunEdison agreed in July to buy Vivint Solar Inc,
the second-biggest U.S. solar panel installer, in a deal valued
at about $2.2 billion to speed up its expansion in the booming
residential solar market.
Up to Monday's close of $14.68, SunEdison's shares had
fallen about 25 percent this year.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)