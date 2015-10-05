Oct 5 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
said it would cut about 15 percent of its workforce amid
"current market conditions."
The company will incur a related charge of $30 million to
$40 million, which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2015
and through the first quarter of 2016, it said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
The company had 7,260 employees as of Dec. 31, 2014,
according to a filing in March. It had about 1,400 unionized
employees in St. Peters, Missouri, Pasadena, Texas, South Korea,
Italy and Japan.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)