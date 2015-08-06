Aug 6 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by higher-than-expected panel installations.

Net loss attributable to SunEdison widened to $263 million, or 93 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $41 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier when it benefited from a $146 million gain.

Net sales rose to $455 million from $431 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)